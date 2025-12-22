2 arrested in Haryana for ‘leaking’ CSIR-NET question paper: Police

ROHTAK: Two persons have been arrested in Sonepat for allegedly providing question papers of two subjects of the CSIR-NET exam to 37 students a day ahead of the exam, a Haryana police officer said on Monday. Karambir said they shared information with Sadar Gohana police and conducted a raid at the academy,

The arrests were made by a joint team comprising the chief minister’s flying squad, Rohtak, and Gohana police in Sonepat on December 17. The two suspects have been identified as Sachin Kumar and Neeraj Dhankhar, residents of Rohtak.

The CSIR NET (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Eligibility Test) is a national exam conducted to assess eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), assistant professorships, and PhD admission in science and technology fields such as Chemical, Life, Math, and Physical Sciences.

Sub-inspector Karambir of the CM’s flying squad in Rohtak said that they had received a tip that some middlemen were planning to leak question papers of two subjects - Life Sciences and Chemical Sciences, which are scheduled on December 18.

“On December 17, our team reached NC College in Panipat’s Israna, where a tempo traveller vehicle was parked. The aspirants began arriving and boarded the vehicle, which then moved towards Gohana. We followed the vehicle, and reached a kabaddi academy at Shahpur village,” he added.

Karambir said they shared information with Sadar Gohana police and conducted a raid at the academy, and found 16 aspirants studying for the Chemical Sciences paper, and the remaining 21 aspirants were studying for the Life Sciences exam.

Two middlemen, Neeraj and Sachin, were arrested on the spot. Police said Sachin told interrogators that his brother, Dheeraj, a teacher, dictated the question paper over the phone and that they took ₹3-4 lakh from each candidate.

“We have started raids to arrest the three absconding middlemen,” he added.

Police said the 37 aspirants would be interrogated soon. “We are investigating how these aspirants came in contact with these middlemen and whether the question papers were genuine or not. The middlemen used to lure university students by promising to provide the same question paper a day before the exam,” a senior police officer said.

Apart from Neeraj Dhankar and Sachin, police said Sachin’s brother Dheeraj, Pawan and Ashish have been booked under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating by dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property or alter valuable securities) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

NTA conducts computer-based tests twice a year, using multiple-choice questions, to assess conceptual knowledge and research aptitude.