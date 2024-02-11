 2 brothers from Chandigarh among 3 dead in Canada car crash - Hindustan Times
2 brothers from Chandigarh among 3 dead in Canada car crash

2 brothers from Chandigarh among 3 dead in Canada car crash

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Feb 11, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Three Indian-origin men, including two brothers from Chandigarh, died in a car crash in Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada, around 1.30 am on Thursday.

Three Indian-origin men, including two brothers from Chandigarh, died in a car crash in Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada, around 1.30 am on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The deceased have been identified as Reetik Chhabra, 23, his younger brother Rohan Chhabra, 22, from Chandigarh, and their friend Gaurav Fasge, 24, from Pune, Maharashtra.

As per information, the trio was out for Reetik’s birthday party when the tragedy struck. It is suspected that another vehicle may have been involved in the crash and one person has been taken into custody. According to the Peel Regional Police, the officers who arrived at the scene pronounced the three young adult males deceased at the scene. They added that “high speed” may have been the reason behind the crash.

A tragic end to foreign dreams

Reetik and Rohan’s father, Raj Kumar, works at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, as a hospital attendant and the family stays on PGI campus.

A close family friend told Hindustan Times that Reetik had moved to Canada four years ago and obtained permanent residency (PR), while his younger brother had followed a year later. Both had gone abroad on study visas. They had completed their education at Chitkara School.

In Canada, the brothers had graduated from Seneca College, where they met Fasge. The trio shared a basement apartment in Brampton.

The brothers worked at the Savarg Beauty Salon in the town.

After learning of the tragedy, their parents departed for Canada.

Their friends revealed that the family requires 60 lakh to bring home the bodies -- 30 lakh for each body. They have started an online fundraiser to raise money for this.

A family member also appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to assist the grieving family in bringing the bodies back home.

(With inputs from Robert Abraham in Chandigarh)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

