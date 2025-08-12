2 cops killed in Srinagar road accident

Two police officers were killed and one was injured in a tragic traffic accident on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Srinagar on Monday. Two police officers were killed and one was injured in a tragic traffic accident on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Srinagar on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Officials said that the three sub-inspectors were travelling in a car when it hit a road divider near Tengan, Nowgam in Srinagar killing Sachin Verma and Shubham Seth.

Verma and Seth were declared dead at a hospital.

The injured officer has been identified as Mastan Singh who is recuperating at the hospital.

“They were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu after performing Amarnath Yatra duty when the accident happened,” said an official.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the death of PSI Sachin Verma of 23 Bn IRP and PSI Shubam Seth of 21 Bn IRP in the tragic road accident in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

“Anguished by the tragic road accident in Nowgam, Srinagar. It is deeply saddening that two PSIs Sachin Verma and Shubam Seth have lost their lives. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” the LG said.

Peoples Democratic Party presiden Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the loss of two police officers. “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely loss of two brave police officers, Sachin Verma and Shubham, who lost their lives in a devastating car accident. May God grant their families the strength and courage to endure this unimaginable pain. My thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of profound grief,” she said on X.