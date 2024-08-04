2 held for chemist store robbery; 41,000 seized

Two men were on Sunday arrested for a daylight robbery at a chemist shop in Jalandhar on July 27. The accused have been identified as Jasvir Singh and Chamkaur Singh of Mehatpur in Jalandhar. They had reportedly overpowered the owner of the Imperial Medicine Store in the main commercial area of the town and robbed him of ₹45,000. According to the police, one of the accused, Chamkaur Singh, has a criminal past.

A police spokesperson said that on the basis of technical and scientific evidences, the police zeroed in on the accused and recovered ₹41,200 besides sharp-edged weapons and the vehicles used in the crime.

“During investigation, it came to light that Chamkaur was a habitual offender and he was involved in several incidents of robbery and dacoity to fulfil his drug needs. As many as 12 such cases were registered against him in different police stations of the district,” he said.

The police said both suspects also confessed their role in another robbery at Sood Medical Store in Sultanpur Lodhi from where they had looted ₹12,000. Further investigation is on, the police added.