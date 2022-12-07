Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 held for thrashing auto driver, making away with his vehicle in Chandigarh

2 held for thrashing auto driver, making away with his vehicle in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The accused pulled the auto driver from his three-wheeler and thrashed him before taking his vehicle and his belongings near the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh on December 5

The auto driver was returning from the Chandigarh railway station when he stopped to pick two passengers, who turned out to be robbers, and made away with his valuables after thrashing him near Pepsi Turn in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra. (Representational Image/HT File)
The auto driver was returning from the Chandigarh railway station when he stopped to pick two passengers, who turned out to be robbers, and made away with his valuables after thrashing him near Pepsi Turn in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two men were arrested for thrashing an auto-rickshaw driver and making away with his belongings and three-wheeler near the Hallomajra light point on December 5, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused are Rahul, 19, of Hallomajra, and Surinder Singh, 28, of Zirakpur. The complainant, Parmod Yadav of Burail village, said he was returning from the railway station after dropping a passenger around 12.10 am when he saw two men standing near Pepsi Turn.

Assuming that they were passengers, Yadav stopped for them. However, one of the men pulled out his keys from the ignition, while the other asked him to handover his money. When Yadav resisted, the duo pulled him out of his three-wheeler and thrashed him.

They also took 1,500 and his mobile phone, and threatened to kill him if he lodged a complaint against them. They then drove off in his rickshaw.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 379A (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mauli Jagran police station. Both accused were arrested by the police later that night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out