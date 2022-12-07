2 held for thrashing auto driver, making away with his vehicle in Chandigarh

Two men were arrested for thrashing an auto-rickshaw driver and making away with his belongings and three-wheeler near the Hallomajra light point on December 5, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused are Rahul, 19, of Hallomajra, and Surinder Singh, 28, of Zirakpur. The complainant, Parmod Yadav of Burail village, said he was returning from the railway station after dropping a passenger around 12.10 am when he saw two men standing near Pepsi Turn.

Assuming that they were passengers, Yadav stopped for them. However, one of the men pulled out his keys from the ignition, while the other asked him to handover his money. When Yadav resisted, the duo pulled him out of his three-wheeler and thrashed him.

They also took ₹1,500 and his mobile phone, and threatened to kill him if he lodged a complaint against them. They then drove off in his rickshaw.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 379A (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mauli Jagran police station. Both accused were arrested by the police later that night.