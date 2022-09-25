2 held for vehicle lifting in Chandigarh

Two men were arrested for stealing a Honda City from the Sector 7 market on Saturday.

The arrested accused are Sahil, 19, of UP, and Veer Singh, 44, of Panchkula.The complainant, Karamjit of Kaimbwala village, Chandigarh said that on September 20, he had parked his car in the Sector 7 market at around 4 pm.However, when he returned at 7 pm, the car was gone.

One of the accused, Sahil, who is a person of interest in three other motor vehicle theft cases, is out on bail. He is the son of a seasoned criminal, Abrar Khan, who was also involved in vehicle lifting among other crimes , and is under judicial custody in the Model Jail, Burail.

Apart from the complainant’s car, cops also recovered three more motorcycles, which were stolen from Panchkula and Zirakpur. These accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody. Cops said that the duo, who are addicted to drugs, were using the proceeds of thefts to fund their habit.