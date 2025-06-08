2 killed, 19 injured after pick-up plunges into rivulet in Mandi

Two persons were killed and at least 19 were left injured after a vehicle they were travelling in went out of control and plunged into a rivulet in the Gohar area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Two persons were killed and at least 19 were left injured after a vehicle they were travelling in went out of control and plunged into a rivulet in the Gohar area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday. (Birbal Sharma/ HT)

The incident happened on Jachh-Chailchowk road in Gohar, when the pick-up vehicle lost control near village Sanpalu. The deceased persons have been identified as Neelmani (40) and Bodh Raj (46). Both are residents of village Bhurla in Chachyot tehsil of Mandi district.

Police officials said that the vehicle was carrying 21 passengers, including the driver, at the time of the accident. With the help of locals, the injured were rushed to a local hospital in Gohar at first and those with serious injuries were taken to Nerchowk Medical College.

Mandi superintendent of police Sakshi Verma said that the injured were rushed to CHC, Gohar, and Medical College, Nerchowk, for treatment. “A case has been registered at police station Gohar, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Reportedly, the vehicle was carrying people from Jhamar and Bhurla villages who were going to Devidhar to attend a funeral. The local administration officials in Gohar said that relief and rescue work was started immediately by the administration.

Among the injured, 10 were having serious injuries while 9 others have suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur reached Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College at Ner Chowk and met the people injured in the accident. Thakur enquired about their condition and consoled the family members. He met the hospital administration and directed to ensure the best possible treatment to everyone.

Thakur expressed grief over this accident and expressed his condolences.

Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, Mandi BJP district president Nihal Chand and other local leaders and officials accompanied him.

Narrow escape for tempo traveller passengers

Meanwhile, in another accident a tempo traveller travelling from Chandigarh to Dharampur overturned near Padchhu bridge in the Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 5am on National Highway 3.

The vehicle was hit by a large rock that fell from the hillside due to ongoing road widening work in the area. As a result, the tempo traveller overturned in the middle of the road.