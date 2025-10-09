2 killed after vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Rohru

Two persons were killed while one was seriously injured when a Bolero Camper plunged into a deep gorge in the Rohru subdivision in Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the accident occurred on Tuesday night around 10.45 pm near Khabal village on Chirgaon-Khabal road, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road into a 300 metres gorge around. (File)

The deceased have been identified as Rajvant, 36, resident of Denwari village, and Vishal Sankhyan, 42, a resident of Sondari village, both located in Rohru. While the injured person was identified as Kamraj also from Sondari village.

According to police, the accident occurred on Tuesday night around 10.45 pm near Khabal village on Chirgaon-Khabal road, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road into a 300 metres gorge around . As a result, Rajvant and Vishal died on the spot, while Kamraj sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the injured with the help of the locals and also recovered the dead bodies. The injured was immediately taken to the civil hospital in Rohru, where he is under treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem at the same hospital and were later handed over to their families. Police officials said that further investigation is underway