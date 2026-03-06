2 killed as kids’ spat during Holi escalates into gunfire in Ferozepur

A quarrel among children during Holi celebrations escalated into a violent clash between adults in Ferozepur’s Kadma village on Wednesday evening, leaving two men dead in an exchange of gunfire. Ferozepur DSP Sukhwinder Singh said the clash was triggered by a dispute among children, drawing elders from both sides and burgeoned into fatal violence. (Shutterstock)

The deceased were identified as Khilara, alias Munna, 45, a resident of Kadma village, and Judge Singh, a resident of Tibbi Kalan village. Police officials said Khilara had a criminal history, with eight cases registered against him.

According to police, some children had a spat during Holi festivities in the day, following which elders from both groups assembled in the village to resolve the issue.

However, the discussion spiralled into a heated confrontation between the two sides, when Judge Singh allegedly opened fire at Khilara. In retaliation, one of Khilara’s associates snatched the weapon and fired back, killing Judge.

Senior police officials, including Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, rushed to the crime scene after being alerted. The SSP reviewed the situation and directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation.

Police teams have launched an investigation to register a case. They are recording statements from members of both groups to ascertain the exact sequence of events.