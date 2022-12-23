2 mobiles recovered from Sangrur jail

Sangrur Jail authorities seized two mobile phones, two chargers, two earplugs and three charging cables from jail premises in two separate incidents on Thursday evening, officials said.

Two separate cases have been registered on Friday and we have started further investigations, the officials added.

In the first incident, jail authorities found a packet lying between tower number 6 and 7. Upon opening, officials recovered a mobile phone, two chargers, two charging cables and two earplugs.

The authorities registered a case under the prison act against unidentified persons at City 1 police station.

In the second incident, the jail officials recovered a mobile phone and a charging cable from two inmates, Rakesh Kumar of Dhuri and Mani Singh, a resident of Samundgarh village in Sangrur, during checking and registered case against the duo at City-1 police station on Friday.