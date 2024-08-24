2 motorcycle-borne men open fire at NRI before fleeing in Punjab’s Amritsar

Two motorcycle-borne assailants barged into the house of a 43-year-old NRI, Sukhchain Singh, at Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city and shot at him on Saturday morning, leaving him seriously injured. Two motorcycle-borne assailants barged into the house of a 43-year-old NRI, Sukhchain Singh, at Daburji village on the outskirts of Amritsar city and shot at him on Saturday morning, leaving him seriously injured. (Representational image)

Additional deputy commissioner of police Harpal Singh said, “The incident took place at 7.15am. CCTV shows the victim was brushing his teeth when two men turned up at the gate and started enquiring about who had made the registration certificate (RC) of his Mercedes car parked in the courtyard. When Sukhchain asked them who they were, they pulled out two pistols and forcibly took him inside. After an argument, they fired three shots, two of which hit him. The assailants came with the aim to eliminate him, but one of their pistols malfunctioned.”

Sukhchain Singh was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. “He is not able to speak, but we have started the investigation,” the ADCP said.

The CCTV footage shows that the two men arrived on a motorcycle and knocked on the gate. When Sukhchain opened it, they forcibly entered at gunpoint. Other family members, including the NRI’s mother, wife and child, are seen requesting the assailants not to shoot but in vain.

The victim, who was based in the United States, had recently started business in Amritsar.

ADCP Harpal Singh said the police were probing various angles. “We are trying to trace the assailants. The victim’s first wife committed suicide in 2022. Her family got an FIR registered against the family, but he was held innocent. He was getting threats from his former in-laws. We are also taking this case into consideration in the probe. The faces of assailants are clearly visible in the CCTV footage, soon we will trace them.”

The attempt to murder the NRI comes a day after strangers forcibly entered the house of a 53-year-old woman and murdered her in Jujhar Singh Avenue of Amritsar on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the attacks in Amritsar on two consecutive days shows the deterioration of the law and order situation in Punjab. “Punjabis are not safe even at home. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann should quit on moral grounds,” he said.