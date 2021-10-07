2 new cases Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases to 87,550, health officials said on Wednesday.

As many as 85,433 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 2,103 have succumbed. There were 14 active cases in the district as of Wednesday. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma appealed to residents to continue taking all precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the administration and government.

The administration meanwhile celebrated its 3-millionth anti-Covid vaccine dose. Congratulating health warriors, including doctors and paramedics, for their remarkable efforts in this rare feat, municipal councillor (MC) Mamta Ashu and additional deputy commissioner (ADC)-cum-nodal officer vaccination Dr Nayan said this would further strengthen the fight against Covid-19.

They said that Ludhiana is already the leading district with 30,41,898 Covid vaccinations, of which 21,58,459 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the first dose and 8,83,439 people got both doses till October 5. As per the data, 82% of the population in Ludhiana has received the first dose of vaccine and nearly 34% people are fully vaccinated.