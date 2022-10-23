2 new flights to Goa, Indore from Chandigarh

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport (SBSI) has added two new flights to its winter schedule, including a flight to Goa and Indore.

SBSI chief executive officer Rakesh Ranjan said, “Earlier, there was just one flight to Goa and no flight to Indore from the local airport. As operations at the newly built airport in Goa (Mopa) will commence on October 30, we will start another flight service to Goa the next day. Similarly, now residents will be able to fly to Goa directly.”

“As many as 10,500 passengers board flights from the airport on a daily basis. As many as 48 flights depart from the airport. The footfall has increased amid festivities and it will further increase in the countdown to Diwali,” an airport official said.

As per the new winter schedule released by the authorities, while the first flight from SBSI airport will depart at 6 am to Delhi, and first flight will land at 6:40 am. No flight will depart after 9.25 pm. The last flight from here to Pune has been scheduled for 9.25 pm, while the last one to land here from Bengaluru will reach at 11.55 pm.

Flights will follow the winter schedule from October 31 to March 25, 2023. As many as 11 flights will land in Chandigarh from Delhi.