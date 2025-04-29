2 of terror module sustain bullet injury in encounter in Amritsar

Two operatives of a terror module were arrested after an encounter near Ramdas city, the Amritsar police said on Monday. Identified as Vishal Masih and Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, both hailing from Jafarkot, the accused opened fire at police personnel while they were being chased, director general of police Gaurav Yadav stated in a social media post. Maninder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar rural), said, the police had received a tip-off about the accused.

Policemen retaliated, following which both received bullet injuries in their legs. The DGP said weapons and explosives were seized from the accused who belong to the Jiwan Fauji terror module.

Maninder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar rural), said, the police had received a tip-off about the accused. “When we were following them, they fired at cops. Both were shot in legs. They have been admitted to a hospital,” he added.

An FIR under the Explosives Act and the UAPA has been registered at the Ramdas police station. Further investigation is underway to expose their entire network and prevent any terror activity, the DGP said.