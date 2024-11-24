2 property dealers among 3 held for land grab bid in Jalandhar

Three persons, including two property dealers, have been arrested for allegedly trying to grab 10 acres of prime land, worth approximately ₹10 crore, in Jalandhar. A case under Sections 318 (3) (cheating), 338 (forging documents that are of considerable value) and 340 (forging documents or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Daljit Singh, a property dealer from Kalyanpur village, Jairam, another property dealer from Jalandhar, and Gurpreet Singh, allegedly used forged documents, including Aadhaar cards and land ownership papers, to attempt the land grab.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said, “Acting on reliable information, our team intercepted three persons who had orchestrated an elaborate scheme to fraudulently acquire ownership of 10 acres in Bahadur ka Bhatian village. Preliminary investigations revealed a sophisticated network of forged documentation.”

He added that the matter came to light when the accused attempted to acquire land using forged documents.

A case under Sections 318 (3) (cheating), 338 (forging documents that are of considerable value) and 340 (forging documents or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.