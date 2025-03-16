2 Tanzanian nationals held in drug trafficking case from Phagwara

The Kerala police have nabbed two Tanzanian nationals from Phagwara in a drug-related case on Saturday. The Kerala police have nabbed two Tanzanian nationals from Phagwara in a drug-related case on Saturday. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as David (22) and Aatuka (21), both students at private university in Phagwara.

Deputy superintendent of police Bharat Bhushan said the special team of Kerala police coordinated with the local police to conduct raid at a rented accommodation following which two of the foreign nationals have been arrested.

“We have been told that they were wanted in a drug-related case registered in January this year. Accused have transactions of more than ₹1 crore in their bank accounts,” he said.

Police said their name cropped up during the investigation following the arrest of three accused on January 21 and February 12 by Kerala police from Mysore.