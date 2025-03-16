Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 Tanzanian nationals held in drug trafficking case from Phagwara

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 16, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The accused have been identified as David (22) and Aatuka (21), both students at private university in Phagwara. The Kerala police have nabbed two Tanzanian nationals from Phagwara in a drug-related case on Saturday.

The Kerala police have nabbed two Tanzanian nationals from Phagwara in a drug-related case on Saturday.

The Kerala police have nabbed two Tanzanian nationals from Phagwara in a drug-related case on Saturday. (Representational image)
The Kerala police have nabbed two Tanzanian nationals from Phagwara in a drug-related case on Saturday. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as David (22) and Aatuka (21), both students at private university in Phagwara.

Deputy superintendent of police Bharat Bhushan said the special team of Kerala police coordinated with the local police to conduct raid at a rented accommodation following which two of the foreign nationals have been arrested.

“We have been told that they were wanted in a drug-related case registered in January this year. Accused have transactions of more than 1 crore in their bank accounts,” he said.

Police said their name cropped up during the investigation following the arrest of three accused on January 21 and February 12 by Kerala police from Mysore.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On