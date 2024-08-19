2 teachers, minor girl die in car mishap in Reasi

Two teachers and a minor girl died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi on Sunday afternoon, said an official. One of the two injured, a minor girl, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, officials added. (iStock)

“An Alto car (JK20B 1024) rolled down into a deep gorge near Chamelu Morh, Chassana area of Reasi, resulting into death of two occupants and critical injuries to two others,” said a police officer.

Later, one of the two injured persons, a minor girl, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, he added.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Din and Mohammad Amin, both teachers by profession and the minor girl as Sumera Ghulam, all residents of Hamusan area of Chassana tehsil in Reasi.

The another injured, also a minor, was identified as Sajad Ghulam.

Police have initiated a probe.