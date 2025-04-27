2 terror associates detained under Public Safety Act in Budgam

Police on Sunday detained two terror associates under Public Safety Act in Budgam. Police said that in a move against terrorism and acting tough against anti-national elements Police today detained two “hardcore” Over Ground Workers (OGWs) affiliated with terrorist ranks under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). A security official stands guard at Boulevard Road, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Srinagar, on Sunday. (PTI)

The arrested persons have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Kumar of Pakerpora and Shabir Ahmad Ganai of Karpora, Pakerpora.

“These arrests followed sustained efforts and actionable intelligence indicating the involvement of the duo in providing active support to terrorist outfits operating in the region. By invoking the PSA, authorities have ensured their detention to prevent further threats to peace and public order,” the spokesman said, adding that the detained individuals were instrumental in facilitating terrorist activities, including movement, shelter, logistical support, and their continued engagement in anti-national activities, role in motivating local youth to join banned (terrorist) organisations. “The imposition of the PSA was deemed necessary, and their detention marks a significant step towards dismantling terrorist support networks in the district.”