2 women among four held for snatchings in Ludhiana

The Division number 5 police busted a gang involved in snatchings with the arrest of four persons, including two women. The police have recovered a total of six mobile phones from their possession. (Getty image)

The police have recovered a total of six mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, the women threatened the victims of implicating them in a case of sexual assault if they resist.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The accused have been identified as Muskan of Abdullapur Basti, Davinder Singh of Kawalty Road, Priya and her husband Sahil Suri of Barota Road, Shimlapuri. The accused had robbed a Rajasthan resident near bus stand on January 30. The complainant Om Nath Sidh stated that the accused had overpowered him and decamped with his mobile phone, an expensive watch, wallet containing ₹5,000 and a debit card.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case said that Davinder, Muskan and Sahil have been active in snatchings for a long time. They are facing trial in three cases each. After availing bail, the accused again indulged in the crime. Sahil had involved his wife Priya in the crime.

A case under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Division number 5 police station.