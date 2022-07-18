2 women, four teens die by suicide in Hisar, Sonepat

Two women died by suicide with their teenaged children in Hisar and Sonepat in two separate cases on Sunday.

In the first case, upset over being given a “cheap” laptop, a 37-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two children in Hisar on Sunday morning.

The woman, her 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter died on the spot. Hisar Government Railway Police (GRP) station house officer Naresh said the woman allegedly took the extreme step as her husband, a veterinary and livestock development assistant (VLDA), had bought their children a “cheap” laptop worth ₹30,000.

“The woman and her children were irked after seeing the laptop and demanded a more expensive model. After a heated argument, the woman left the house with her children. The victims were identified after the VLDA and his in-laws, who also live in Hisar, visited the police station,” he said.

Their post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Agroha. Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In the second incident, a 40-year-old woman and her teenaged daughters ended their lives after consuming a poisonous substance on Sunday.

The woman’s father said his son-in-law, a vegetable vendor, used to harass his daughter and three grandchildren. The woman is survived by her son.

The complainant said, “My son-in-law had mixed a poisonous substance in tea and served it to my daughter and two granddaughters, aged 15 and 16.They were rushed to a hospital in Sonepat, from where they were referred to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where they died during treatment.”

Sonepat Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Savit Kumar said they have booked the woman’s husband for abetment of suicide. “The accused has been absconding since doctors declared his wife and daughters brought dead,” the SHO said.