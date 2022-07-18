2 women, four teens die by suicide in Hisar, Sonepat
Two women died by suicide with their teenaged children in Hisar and Sonepat in two separate cases on Sunday.
In the first case, upset over being given a “cheap” laptop, a 37-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two children in Hisar on Sunday morning.
The woman, her 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter died on the spot. Hisar Government Railway Police (GRP) station house officer Naresh said the woman allegedly took the extreme step as her husband, a veterinary and livestock development assistant (VLDA), had bought their children a “cheap” laptop worth ₹30,000.
“The woman and her children were irked after seeing the laptop and demanded a more expensive model. After a heated argument, the woman left the house with her children. The victims were identified after the VLDA and his in-laws, who also live in Hisar, visited the police station,” he said.
Their post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Agroha. Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
In the second incident, a 40-year-old woman and her teenaged daughters ended their lives after consuming a poisonous substance on Sunday.
The woman’s father said his son-in-law, a vegetable vendor, used to harass his daughter and three grandchildren. The woman is survived by her son.
The complainant said, “My son-in-law had mixed a poisonous substance in tea and served it to my daughter and two granddaughters, aged 15 and 16.They were rushed to a hospital in Sonepat, from where they were referred to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where they died during treatment.”
Sonepat Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Savit Kumar said they have booked the woman’s husband for abetment of suicide. “The accused has been absconding since doctors declared his wife and daughters brought dead,” the SHO said.
-
MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers' issues.
-
Basmati prices touch ₹4,000 per quintal in Haryana
With basmati prices touching ₹4,000 per quintal, paddy growers in Haryana are hoping to reap a rich harvest this kharif season. An agent, Rishi Kumar of Taraori Grain Market, Karnal, says, “Pusa 1509 is being sold for around ₹4,000 to private players. Traders are showing a good interest in the harvest as paddy from Uttar Pradesh is being sold immediately.”
-
Malerkotla shocker: 12-year-old girl kidnapped, raped; uncle, his two aides booked
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal uncle from Malerkotla and raped by two of his associates. The uncle, who is a resident of Ambala, allegedly also tried to “sell” the girl in Haryana and extort a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from her mother. One of the men who raped her has been arrested. When she started resisting, the accused allegedly got his aides to rape her.
-
Damdami Taksal chief accuses Sukhbir Badal-led SAD of damaging panth
Hitting out at the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, its former supporter and chief of the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accused the party of damaging the panth. Speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to release the election symbol of the Harmeet Singh Kalka-led 'Shiromani Akali Dal-Delhi State', the Damdami Taksal chief also criticised the SAD leadership.
-
Firing at Assandh hospital: Two sharpshooters arrested after gunfight in Jind
Two sharpshooters, who had fired at a private hospital in Assandh on July 8, were arrested in a village Jind district after a brief gunfight on Saturday night. The accused – Mohit alias Mohita of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is based in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan; and Sobhit alias Ramesh of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh – had allegedly fired several rounds at the hospital on the directions of Canada-based gangster, Daler Kotia.
