2 women held for drug smuggling in Karnal

Two women have been arrested on the charges of drug smuggling and the police have also recovered 31.50 gm smack from their possession. The police have identified the accused as Anarkali and Munni alias Sheetal, both residents of Jundla village of Karnal district. The police officials said that during the interrogation it was found that they had brought the smack from Uttar Pradesh and later they sold it to addicts. Even the accused Anarkali was already facing a case under the NDPS Act. Investigation officer Dalbir Singh said that they have been booked under the NDPS Act and they were produced in the court which sent them to one-day police remand.

PMFBY has failed in Haryana: AAP leader

Ambala : Aam Aadmi Party’s senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Tuesday claimed that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has completely failed in Haryana, as the premium paid by the farmers is now being returned. Dhanda alleged that insurance companies are cancelling the insurance claims of farmers, and the government is not ready to say anything, which shows collusion of the government with the insurance companies. “How can the government first take the premium and then deny the insurance,” said Dhanda.

