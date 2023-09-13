News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 women held for drug smuggling in Karnal

2 women held for drug smuggling in Karnal

The police have identified the accused as Anarkali and Munni alias Sheetal, both residents of Jundla village of Karnal district.

Two women have been arrested on the charges of drug smuggling and the police have also recovered 31.50 gm smack from their possession. The police have identified the accused as Anarkali and Munni alias Sheetal, both residents of Jundla village of Karnal district. The police officials said that during the interrogation it was found that they had brought the smack from Uttar Pradesh and later they sold it to addicts. Even the accused Anarkali was already facing a case under the NDPS Act. Investigation officer Dalbir Singh said that they have been booked under the NDPS Act and they were produced in the court which sent them to one-day police remand.

