2 years on, Bathinda’s botanical garden plan remains on paper

More than two-and-a-half years after the Bathinda municipal corporation proposed a first-of-its-kind botanical garden in the state, the ambitious project has made little progress. Bathinda MC superintendent engineer Sandeep Romana said the space earmarked for the project near Rose Garden was occupied by the sewage board, and their relocation took time.

Officials said a lack of space delayed construction, and the urban local body now expects work to begin soon.

MC authorities planned to develop the park in December 2023, when a panel of experts earmarked space for native and exotic flora.

The process to invite bids was initiated in January 2024, and the project was proposed to be completed within a year, but work failed to take off.

Bathinda MC superintendent engineer Sandeep Romana said the space earmarked for the project near Rose Garden was occupied by the sewage board, and their relocation took time.

“Later, when the MC decided to build its new complex near Rose Garden after the state government did not approve a site near the district administrative complex, we had to wait until the site for the new office building was ready. As the process for the office compound is advancing, work to develop the botanical garden will commence soon,” he said.

According to the plan, the park will be developed on 7.5 acres of land and showcase northwest India’s rare, threatened and endangered native plants such as ‘jand’, ‘guggal’, ‘khimp’ or ‘khip’, ‘buffel grass’ and ‘roheda’.

Special zones will be created as pollinator gardens, an aroma park and a moss park.

Officials said that the proposed botanical garden in the city will be the first in Punjab to be developed by a local body.

It will be a model for the conservation of ecosystems and biospheres.

“Besides a wide range of locally grown vegetation and exotic species, the botanical garden will be curated to make it a hub of recreational activities, and academic and environmental management. A water body is also proposed, and a modern interpretation centre will be established to facilitate visitors. A cacti garden will have a wide range of exotic varieties,” said an official in the local body.

A nocturnal zone will be created, where visitors can get a glimpse of fireflies.

Similarly, there is a proposal to develop a butterfly dome, which will house a wide range of flowers in a natural sanctuary-like setting.

“The green initiative is aimed at a repository of plants from diverse habitats and generating mass awareness about nature conservation. Besides offering a platform for research and practical education, the project will also provide training for urban forestry and sustainable gardening. A waterbody and pathways will be provided all around the park, and there will be no use of any concrete. The upcoming garden will be fenced with bamboo trees to offer a distinct and natural aesthetic look,” said an official citing the proposal.