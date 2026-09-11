20 shops demolished in Jammu for highway expansion, traders protest

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) demolished at least 20 shops at Satwari Chowk as part of a road-widening project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday morning, triggering anger among the shopkeepers, who demanded immediate rehabilitation. Workers carry corrugated metal sheets from the demolished site during an ongoing infrastructure development and road-widening project near the Nai Basti area, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)

The shopkeepers alleged that their establishments, which were 50 to 60 years old, were demolished without any prior notice.

“The JMC and the NHAI came with JCBs and demolished the shops without any prior notice. The officials have assured us that we would be rehabilitated in six to eight months but how will we feed our children in the meantime?” asked Rakesh Kumar, one of the affected shopkeepers.

The occupants claimed that they had been regularly paying monthly rent to the municipal authorities.

Another shopkeeper, Rajesh Gupta, said a humane approach was needed. “Before dismantling the existing shops, the administration should have allotted shops at an alternate place so that livelihoods were not hit. This is sheer inhumanity,” he said.

The UT cabinet had earlier approved a rehabilitation and resettlement scheme for shopkeepers and open-space kiosks affected by road widening at Nai Basti near Satwari Chowk.

An official, however, said the affected shopkeepers would be relocated to another site within six months.

Officials said the shopkeepers had been served notices several times and were duly informed two days ago to remove their belongings from the shops before the demolition. The power supply to the structures was also disconnected on Wednesday, they said.

The locals also slammed the BJP MLAs for not standing by their side “in this need of the hour”.

“The BJP MLAs were quick in doling out promises that we won’t be touched, but today all the 29 MLAs have gone into hibernation,” said Ashwani Kumar, another shopkeeper.