2015 sacrilege case: SIT summons 2 dera office-bearers for questioning on November 26

Faridkot

Two weeks after questioning Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim at Rohtak jail, Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) has summoned dera’s administration wing chairperson Vipassana Insan and vice-chairperson PR Nain on November 26 in connection with a 2015 sacrilege case.

Vipassana and Nain have been asked to appear before SIT chairman inspector general of police Surinder Pal Singh Parmar on November 26 at 9am at the Ludhiana range office in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered at the Bajakhana police station on June 2, 2015.

The FIR was registered after a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Faridkot district. Summons were issued under Section 160 (police officer’s power to require attendance of witnesses) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On November 8, the SIT asked 114 questions from the dera chief during his grilling for more than seven hours at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak. Following this, the SIT had submitted a 65-page status report in the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 12. An interrogation report, including a copy of questionnaire as well as replies of Ram Rahim, was also filed along with the report.

Have no role in sacrilege incidents: Ram Rahim to SIT

In the interrogation report, which has been accessed by HT, Ram Rahim claimed to have no knowledge regarding most of the questions asked by the SIT and said the dera management may have some information. He said the dera management took most of the decisions without consulting him. “If the dera management has done something wrong, they are responsible for it,” he replied to another question.

The dera chief told the SIT that he has no role in sacrilege incidents. When the SIT questioned about the whereabouts of three absconding members of dera’s national committee, who are key link in sacrilege cases, Ram Rahim denied having any information about them.

‘No link to Maur blasts’

The dera chief also denied having any link to Maur bomb blasts and murder bid on his son’s father-in-law Harminder Jassi (former Congress MLA, at whose rally the blast took place on January 31, 2017).

To a question on his claim of threat to his life in Punjab, the dera chief said: “Some terrorist organisations have already tried to kill me.”

The SIT also questioned Ram Rahim how old currency notes were exchanged at the dera after demonetisation.