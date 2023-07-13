Unauthorised digging reason behind ATI Road cave-in: MC Ludhiana

: A 20-foot-wide cave-in on the ATI Road was caused due to unauthorised digging by broadband companies for laying wires. After a small portion of the road had caved in at the site days ago, Municipal Corporation officials started digging the site after which the cave-in turned out to be 20-ft wide. Harkirat Singh, a resident of New Janta Nagar, said the civic body should carry out regular assessments of the roads for the safety of the residents. (HT Photo)

The civic body officials had barricaded the site days ago after a small cave-in on the ATI road. Municipal corporation officials said that it will take at least a week to repair the cave-in.

Executive engineer, operations and maintenance, Parshottam Singh said, “The repair work of the cave-in had been disrupted due to heavy rains last week. Now the work has been started and is expected to be completed within four to five days.”

He said that the existing dart sewer line is being replaced by the cemented sewage line. He added that unauthorised digging carried out by broadband companies for laying the internet wires led to the seepage of rainwater which caused the cave-in.

He added that the sewer line in the entire area has been blocked in order to repair the cave-in. He said that the repair work is being carried out on a war-footing, adding that the work had been marred due to rains on Saturday.

Harkirat Singh, a resident of New Janta Nagar, said the civic body should carry out regular assessments of the roads for the safety of the residents.

On June 9 this year, commuters on the Kailash Cinema Road near the Sessions Chowk had a narrow escape after a portion caved-in.

Around 8 feet of the road has been affected by the cave-in reportedly due to the weak drainage system.