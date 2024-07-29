21-yr-old woman shot dead by brother-in-law in Mohali village; 2 held

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead on Saturday by her brother-in-law after the victim confronted him for harassing her at her rented accommodation in Nano Majra, Sector 86, Mohali. The Sohana police on Sunday arrested two persons, the mother-in-law of the victim, Swati, and a relative for criminal conspiracy. (HT Photo)

While police arrested Seema, a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Shyam Singh, also a UP native, the key accused, Rajiv Kumar of Shahbad, UP, is absconding. He fired a bullet using a country-made pistol.

Shivam Kumar, Swati’s husband and a labourer, told the police that he married her in 2017 and has three children.

While he was away for work at Baidwan village, his younger sister, Sapna, who also lives with him, called him at 8 pm to inform him that his wife was bleeding profusely. When he reached near his house, the owner told him he heard noise of a bullet being fired inside his house and saw his cousin, Rajiv, rushing out of the house and fleeing on his bike.

“When I entered the house, I saw my wife lying in a pool of blood. My mother and Shyam were cleaning the floor with clothes. I called an ambulance and rushed my wife to the civil hospital, phase 6, where doctors declared her dead. My three-year-old son told me that his uncle, Rajiv, shot her dead,” the complainant said.

However, his sister-in-law, Khushi, told him that Rajiv was harassing her and when she stopped him, he shot her and escaped.

“Initially, my mother and Shyam told me that my wife died due to an explosion in a battery placed inside my house. Rajiv killed my wife on my mother’s directions as she had strained relations with my wife,” Shivam said in his complaint to the police.

Sohana police apprehended Seema and Shyam while the key accused is on the run.

All the accused have been booked under sections 103 (1) (murder), and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under sections 25 of the Arms Act at Sohana police station.