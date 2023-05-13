Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rohtak: MDU student hangs self to death

Rohtak: MDU student hangs self to death

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 13, 2023 12:33 AM IST

A 23-year-old Master of Science student was found hanging in her hostel room at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak. The cause of death is unknown.

A 23-year-old Master of Science (microbiology) student of first year was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University on Friday evening, said the police.

The woman student hailed from Charkhi Dadri district and was staying in a hostel.
The woman student hailed from Charkhi Dadri district and was staying in a hostel.

The woman student hailed from Charkhi Dadri district and was staying in a hostel.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the incident occurred around 8 pm and the girl’s friends found her body hanging from a ceiling fan.

“The reasons behind her death are not known. Her parents have reached the university and body will be sent to PGIMS for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Saturday. No suicide note has been recovered so far. We are ascertaining the reasons by talking to her friends,” the spokesman added.

University registrar Gulshan Taneja also reached the hostel where the incident took place. The police were recording statements of her friends and family and were yet to register an FIR in the case, till the filing the report.

hanging rohtak student + 1 more
hanging rohtak student
