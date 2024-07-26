24 LPU students to represent India at Paris Olympics

As many as 24 students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) are part of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics starting from Friday onwards. Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra (PTI)

Rajya Sabha member and LPU founder Ashok Kumar Mittal said varsity students representing India are Neeraj Chopra (BA student), gold medallist in the men’s javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (MA, Psychology), weightlifter in the women’s 49 kg category.

“Furthermore, LPU students in the Indian hockey team include captain Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Jugraj Singh (all pursuing BA), Manpreet Singh, Gurjant (MBA), and Jarman Preet Singh,” Mittal said.

Mittal said the varsity students will participate in various sports disciplines, including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting and boxing.

“We are incredibly proud and congratulate all our students who have made it to the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics. For any university, having even one student represent India at the Olympics is a remarkable achievement. To have 24 students representing the country at the 2024 Olympics is a proud moment for us,” he said.

In the 2020 Olympics also, 13 LPU students represented India in javelin, wrestling, hockey, and athletics. As many as 12 students brought three medals, including one gold, one silver and one bronze, he added.