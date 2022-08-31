24/7 canal-based water supply project: World Bank team green lights floating tender after Ludhiana MC House’s approval
In a good news for residents, a team of World Bank (WB) officials— led by Srinivasa Rao— on a visit to the city on Wednesday gave a go ahead for floating tender under the first phase of 24/7 surface (canal-based) water supply project subject to the approval of municipal corporation’s (MC) General House.
Under the project, water meters will be installed in all properties in the city.
During the visit of WB team, discussions were also held to form a water utility company (special purpose vehicle)— Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited— for monitoring the works and billings of the project.
The team firstly conducted a meeting with MC officials at Zone-D office of MC and then gave a presentation to a group of councillors at Lodhi club. Apart from MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur, leader of opposition Jaspal Giaspura, AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar were present in the meeting.
One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said, “ Water metering has to be implemented under the project and political will is required for the same. As the project has to be tabled before the MC House before floating tender, the aim of the meeting conducted with the councillors was also to ask for their cooperation in implementing water metering in the city. Councillors from all the political parties were invited to the meeting.”
Water utility company to be formed
The MC commissioner said the water utility company would be formed with mayor as its chairperson and MC commissioner as managing directors. Councillors and other MC officials would be appointed as directors. “This company will look after the maintenance of the project and water billings. The water-sewer charges will be fixed by the MC House only. The request for proposal (RFP) of the project will be tabled in the next General House meeting and tender will be floated after getting approval from the house,” she informed.
Additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said a demo zone also has to be established in the city before implementing the project at large. Under this, around 22,000 houses have already been elected by MC where water metering would be implemented, but this would be implemented after getting approval from the MC House during the next house meeting, he added.
A ₹3,200-crore project
The total cost of project is around ₹3,200-crore, of which the first phase accounts for ₹1,422-crore. Under the first phase, a 580 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant will be established in Bilga village to treat surface water and 165-km-long water supply line will be laid alongside the Sidhwan canal for supplying water from the plant to the overhead water reservoirs in the city.
Around 54 acres of land has already been acquired by the MC in Bilga village . A total of 139 overhead water reservoirs will be required to store the water. The officials said 77 reservoirs were already there in different parts of the city and remaining would be established under the project. As per the officials, it will take around three years to complete the first phase after the project will commence at ground level.
In the second phase, the distribution line and water supply will be laid across the city to ensure 24/7 canal-based water supply in the city.
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
