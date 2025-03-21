25 MLAs get 1 crore each for devp works

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that following the principles of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,sabka prayaas” as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a fund of ₹1 crore each has been released to 25 MLAs for development works in their assembly constituencies in the state under the Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the release of the first instalment of ₹ 151 crore to the accounts of 36,000 eligible families under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sourced)

The chief minister made this announcement during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Saini further urged the remaining MLAs to submit the list of development works of their respective constituencies, so that the funds under the policy can be released to them at the earliest.

The chief minister said that in the State Budget for 2025-26, an allocation of ₹5 crore has been made for each MLA for development works in their constituencies. This amount will be given in three instalments.

Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana

Saini also informed the House that the government also released the first instalment of ₹151 crore to the accounts of 36,000 eligible families in the state as financial assistance to build their pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

As part of the first instalment, ₹45,000 was transferred to each eligible family for house construction.

Saini said that it is the dream of a poor person to have his own house. He said the government in its Sankalp Patra had promised to provide 5 lakh homes to poor families in cities and villages.

While the state government is providing plots under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, financial assistance is being extended to build houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The chief minister informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, homes given to 28,815 beneficiaries in rural areas, and 4,238 houses are currently under construction. Financial assistance of ₹414 crore has been provided to the beneficiaries. In addition, under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, 100-square yard plots have been allotted to 4,532 beneficiaries across 62 villages. A portal has been launched for those eligible families in villages who have not yet benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban, financial assistance has been provided to 76,141 beneficiaries for house construction. In addition, under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana - Urban, 30-square yard plots have been provided to 15,256 families in 14 cities for building houses, he said.