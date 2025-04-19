25 two-wheelers gutted after fire engulfs Panchkula workshop

A massive fire erupted at a two-wheeler workshop located in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Friday morning, causing an estimated loss of around ₹40 to ₹45 lakh. The morning blaze was brought under control within half an hour. It caused an estimated loss of around ₹ 40 to ₹ 45 lakh. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to the workshop’s manager, Vishal, he received a call at approximately 6.45am, informing him about the blaze. Upon arriving at the scene, he witnessed smoke emanating from the workshop. As he and two employees opened the shutter, flames began to burst out from within.

Vishal promptly contacted the police and the fire brigade team. He reported that the fire resulted in a substantial loss, with approximately 25 costly two-wheelers, whose price range starts from ₹1.2 lakh each, being completely gutted. At the time of the incident, there were a total of 48 two-wheelers in the workshop.

The fire brigade team responded swiftly, reaching the location within 15 minutes. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control within half an hour, preventing it from spreading to the showroom located adjacent to the workshop, which houses 50 vehicles. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.