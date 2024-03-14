25-year-old cabbie falls prey to carjackers on Mohali’s Airport Road

Mohali Police on Tuesday booked three carjackers who snatched a 25-year-old taxi driver’s vehicle near Airport Chowk in Mohali. A case has been registered at the IT City police station in Mohali. (HT)

The victim, Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, told police that he was returning home from Manimajra on Friday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When he reached near the petrol pump next to Airport Chowk, one of the tyres of his Maruti Wagon R car got deflated.

As he stepped out, three scooter-borne men stopped near him and offered help.

Sukhjinder said he refused their help and replaced the tyre himself. Just when he was about to leave, the three men threatened him to hand over his car to them. When he resisted, they assaulted him. While two men drove off with his car, the third fled on the scooter towards Dairi village on Airport Road.

Following Sukhjinder’s complaint, police launched a probe and found his vehicle abandoned on Landran road. When asked about the four-day delay in registration of the case, a cop said police were initially verifying the authenticity of the complaint.

Now, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the IT City police station.