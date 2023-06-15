Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2.6 kg heroin dropped by drone recovered in Ferozepur

2.6 kg heroin dropped by drone recovered in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondents, Ferozepur/ Tarn Taran
Jun 15, 2023 01:01 AM IST

The Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 2.6 kg of heroin dropped by a drone in a border village of Ferozepur.

A BSF spokesperson said on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Maboke village. (HT Photo)
A BSF spokesperson said on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of Maboke village around 7.30 am and BSF troops recovered a black bag containing three packets of heroin, along with a blinker ball, from a field.

Drone seized in Tarn Taran

A Pakistani drone was recovered during a joint search operation of Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) from a farming field of Dal village situated along the international border on Wednesday.

The drone will be sent to a lab for its forensic examination to ascertain the exact reason for its crashing, officials said.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Wednesday morning, a joint search operation was launched by BSF with Punjab Police on the outskirt of village Dal, District - Tarn-Taran. During the search at about 9 AM, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.”

