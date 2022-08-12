26 road projects to complete in 2023-24: Minister Harbhajan Singh
To improve road connectivity, 26 projects currently underway in Punjab have been targeted for completion in the financial year 2023-24, said public works minister Harbhajan Singh.
The minister said that these projects with an estimated cost of ₹ 1,851 crore have been approved by the central government.
These are construction of two railway over bridges at Nangal with a cost of ₹ 58.77 crores and ₹ 123.8 crores, widening and upgradation of Moga-Kot Isse Khan-Makhu-Harike-Khalra road at a cost of ₹ 293.64 crore, construction of one combined bridge and two railway over bridges along with widening and upgrading of Makhu-Harike road at a cost of ₹ 192.48, widening of Moonak-Jakhal-Budhlada-Bhikhi road from Tohana (Punjab/Haryana border) at a cost of ₹ 293.1 crore and four-lane upgradation from village Jandu Singha to village Madara (National Highway 03) at a cost of ₹ 15.04 crores.
The construction of three minor bridges on National Highway 703-A at a cost of ₹ 6.06 crore, widening and upgrading of Salabatpura-Phul road at a cost of ₹ 84.09 crores, upgrading and four laning of Jalandhar-Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi-Makhu road at a cost of ₹ 39.68 crores, construction of bridge over Ghaggar river at a cost of ₹ 22.71 crores, strengthening of Pathankot-Banikhet road at a cost of ₹ 32.14 crores and widening and four laning of Jalandhar-Nakodar-Moga at a cost of ₹ 67.19 crores is under process. ENDS
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
Ludhiana | Experts share studies to tackle stubble burning
A brainstorming workshop on “Space-based solutions for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution” held at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre on August 10, under the aegis of ISRO-DMSP, culminated on Friday wherein 100 officers from different departments, universities, and farmers participated. Experts from PPCB, department of agriculture, department of soil and water conservation, IIT Ropar, NGOs, industries and Punjab Remote Sensing Centre shared their studies to tackle stubble burning.
