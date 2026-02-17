A 28-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants outside a private hospital, nearly 300 metres away from the office of Rohtak range inspector general of police, on Monday evening. 28-yr-old, out on bail, shot dead in Haryana’s Rohtak

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh, alias Goga, of Nizampur village in Sonepat district. He was associated with Ankit Baba gang, a rival of Himanshu Bhau gang.

As per an eye-witness, the incident took place on Monday evening when Dinesh, along with his friend, was going on foot near a private hospital in Delhi-by pass in Rohtak. Two assailants parked their bike, chased Dinesh and fired over 20 bullets. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the area.

In 2024, he along with Sunny Ritolia, brother of Ankit, was arrested with illegal weapons in Bahadurgarh and currently he was out on bail.

Visiting the crime scene, Rohtak DSP Ravi Khundia, said that investigation is underway to nab the accused. “A case of murder and other sections of the Arms Act will be registered later. The victim’s body has been sent to PGIMS for the autopsy,” the DSP added.

As per police sources, the attackers were sharp-shooters of Himanshu Bhau gang.

On December 19, 2025, assailants associated with Bhau gang had fired shots outside a liquor vend and its owner Sunny Ritolia and his worker Deepak. The attack led to an exchange of gunfire between two rival gangs.

During the shootout, Deepanshu, a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was killed, while his associate Rohit, alias Rasko, sustained injuries. A member of the rival group, Deepak — linked to the Ankit, alias Baba, gang (headed by Sunny’s brother) — was also injured and treated at PGIMS.

Criminal history

Himanshu Bhau and Sunny were earlier close friends from Ritoli village but later turned rivals. On June 1, 2025, Anil Kumar, 37, uncle of Sunny and Ankit, who headed the Baba gang, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants allegedly linked to the Bhau gang after Kumar’s name surfaced in the March 2, 2022, murder of Bhau’s uncle Bajrang and another villager. On March 7, 2022, Ankit’s gang member Hanse was killed in retaliation by the Bhau gang.

Police said the rivalry dates back to 2019, when Bhau, then a close associate of Ankit, alias Baba, allegedly opened fire at Baba’s brother Sunny over a car loan dispute and was subsequently sent to a juvenile home. Himanshu Bhau is believed to be currently in the United States.