29 workers with terror links, criminal backgrounds employed at Kishtwar hydroelectric power project: J&K Police

A real brother, a cousin and a nephew of longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir Saroori, are among 29 individuals with terror links and criminal backgrounds, have been employed at the 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric power project in Kishtwar district.

The matter of concern was recently flagged by Jammu and Kashmir Police to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which has been constructing the ₹3,700 crore project over Chenab river.

In a letter to the general manager, MEIL, Kishtwar district SSP Naresh Singh raised the issue.

The SSP referred to the verification report of MEIL employees engaged at the Ratle power project in Drabshalla, Kishtwar.

“As per the directions of higher ups, verification of character and antecedents in respect of employees/workers MEIL at Ratle project was conducted through police stations concerned and a total of 29 workers are found involved in subversive and anti-national activities”, read the SSP’s letter accessed by HT.

“Since the hydroelectric power projects are of immense strategic and national significance and remain high risk targets of enemy country, it is suggested to reconsider engagement of such workers, keep a close watch over their activities and immediately report to the police, if there is something suspicious,” stated the letter.

The Kishtwar SSP also stated that by engaging these employees, security of power projects get compromised “as these individuals are having militancy links/criminal background.”

These employees/workers can do anything and pose a threat to the project, the SSP stated.

When contacted, Naresh Singh confirmed that a letter had been recently sent to MEIL authorities but described it as a routine verification exercise.

Among the list of 29 individuals, three drew immediate attention as they turned out to be the relatives of longest surviving Hizbul commander Jahangir Saroori.

Mohammad Iqbal, son of Mohammad Anwar Butt of Badhat Drabshalla, engaged by MEIL, is the real brother of Jahangir Saroori, Shamas Din, son of Abdul Gani Butt of Badhat is cousin of the HM commander while Tanveer Ahmed is Saroori’s nephew.

According to the SSP’s letter, Tanveer’s father Abdul Karim Butt of Badhat Drabshalla, himself is an overground worker.

However, MEIL joint chief operating officer Harpal Singh responded to the SSP’s letter on December 16 and assured that 29 workers in the list shared by the SSP will be kept under a close watch.

“In the event if any workman is found involved in any anti-national / anti-project activities, the same shall be promptly reported to the district police, Kishtwar, for necessary action,” stated Harpal Singh in his letter.

Jahangir Saroori, an ‘A++’ category terrorist commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, is believed to be the man behind revival of terrorism in Kishtwar region.

In October 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had put up his posters in Kishtwar region and had announced a cash award of ₹30 lakh on information leading to his arrest. The Kishtwar police had also put up ‘wanted dead or alive’ posters in the region for Saroori and his associates.

Saroori had been active in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Bhaderwah areas before turning dormant.

However, he reactivated his terror activities and was the brain behind the killing of BJP state secretary, Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar town in November 2018 followed by killing of RSS functionary Chandrakant Sharma and his bodyguard in April 2019.

As per NIA chargesheet, Saroori had planned and executed the killing of Parihar brothers to create a divide in communally sensitive Kishtwar town.

Jahangir Saroori had also given nightmares to former Congress legislator, GM Saroori.

In February 2020, GM Saroori, a day after he was quizzed by NIA investigating terror incidents in Kishtwar district, had denied having links with Jahangir Saroori.

Already running behind schedule, the Ratle power project, which is a national project, of late has been hogging media glare for unpleasant developments.

Harpal Singh on December 14, had alleged persistent political interference by BJP MLA Shagun Parihar and had threatened to pull out of the project.

On the other hand, Parihar had rubbished such claims and accused the official of recruiting surrendered militants at the expense of local residents.

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar had said the officer in question had recruited surrendered militants.

