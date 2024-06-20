 291 awarded degrees at IISER Mohali convocation - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
291 awarded degrees at IISER Mohali convocation

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, an institute known for the use of AI in advancing scientific research, held its annual convocation ceremony on Wednesday

291 students were awarded degrees at the 13th convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali , held on Wednesday.

Newly minted graduates of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, pose after their convocation ceremony. (HT Photo)
Newly minted graduates of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, pose after their convocation ceremony. (HT Photo)

The chief guest on this occasion, Ashutosh Sharma, the President of the Indian National Science Academy, and former Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Science and Technology, addressed students through video conferencing. Sharma emphasised the role of translational research and entrepreneurship. “IISERs promote technological growth through basic sciences, evident through the use of AI in scientiﬁc research and sustainability solutions. Cultivation of the highest quality of leadership in basic research is needed to inject relevance and direction in applied research”, Sharma said.

Director of the institute, professor Anil K Tripathi, highlighted the achievements of the institute and its spirit of research through innovative teaching and research methodologies.ISSER admits students for integrated masters, integrated PhD and doctoral programs.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 291 awarded degrees at IISER Mohali convocation
Thursday, June 20, 2024
