3 armymen held for abducting, thrashing truck driver in Bathinda: Police

Three armymen were arrested and a truck driver was rescued from their ‘custody’ in Ferozepur, police said on Tuesday.

According to a first information report (FIR), Bohar Singh, 40, of Sriganganagar in Rajasthan suffered 17 blunt injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda.

Bohar was returning after delivering a consignment of cement in Ludhiana when his truck hit a car near Bathinda around midnight on Monday.

As per the victim’s police statement, three occupants thrashed him and bundled him into their car. Later, the trio, identified as Salinder Kumar, Amar Singh and Harryman Singh, called the office of the transport company to demand ₹50,000 as repair cost of their car.

Salinder and Amar are posted at Bathinda military station whereas Harryman is posted in the Ferozepur cantonment. They were arrested by the Civil Lines police station team under sections 365 (abduction), 384 (extortion), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the three allegedly told the transporter that Bohar would remain in their custody till repair cost is not paid.

The transporters alerted Bathinda cops about Bohar’s ‘abduction’.

In the meantime, the accused took Bohar to Ferozepur, about 100 km from Bathinda past midnight.