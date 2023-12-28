close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 arrested with 17 illegal pistols in Bhiwani

3 arrested with 17 illegal pistols in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 28, 2023 10:11 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said the CIA-2 team had received a tip-off on Wednesday that a huge cache of weapons had been supplied from Madhya Pradesh to Nakipur village in the district.

The Bhiwani police crime investigation agency (CIA-2) arrested three miscreants and recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from Nakipur village in the district.

The police have recovered 17 illegal pistols, one carbine, eight magazines and 53 cartridges from the accused. (HT photo)
The police have recovered 17 illegal pistols, one carbine, eight magazines and 53 cartridges from the accused. (HT photo)

The police have recovered 17 illegal pistols, one carbine, eight magazines and 53 cartridges from the accused.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Addressing a press conference, Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said the CIA-2 team had received a tip-off on Wednesday that a huge cache of weapons had been supplied from Madhya Pradesh to Nakipur village in the district.

“The police raided a room in the fields of Nakipur village and recovered 17 illegal pistols, one carbine, eight magazines and 53 cartridges from Sunil Kumar, 20, a resident of neighbouring village of Chahar Kalan. He received weapons from his two aides —Sandeep, alias Lala, 19, and Ashish, alias Dinesh, 20, of Singhani village in the district. They will be produced in a court and will be taken on remand. We will inquire about their future moves,” the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out