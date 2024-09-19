3 ASIs among 6 cops suspended for dereliction of duty

Slug: Jalandhar rural The Jalandhar rural police have suspended six police personnel, including three ASIs, from various police stations across the district for serious lapses in duty. (HT File)

The Jalandhar rural police have suspended six police personnel, including three ASIs, from various police stations across the district for serious lapses in duty.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the action comes after repeated public complaints about police inaction and negligence, particularly within the jurisdiction of the Alawalpur outpost.

The suspended officers, who were posted at different police stations, have been identified as ASIs Avtar Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Rajinder Kumar and constables Bikramjit Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Aryanpreet Singh.

Khakh said, “The department has taken strict action against these officers for their failure to fulfil their duties, which has led to multiple public grievances and unrest. Negligence will not be tolerated, and accountability is paramount to maintaining public trust.”

ASI Rajinder Kumar, in charge of Alawalpur Outpost, came under scrutiny for mishandling a critical case related to the NDPS Act. Repeated complaints were lodged against him for failing to take timely action.

“The officer did not follow proper procedure during the investigation, leading to significant delays. His lack of attention to detail and poor management of the case contributed to the mounting frustration in the area,” Khakh said.

ASI Avtar Singh, posted at police station Lohian, and ASI Jaswinder Singh, posted at police station Bhogpur, were suspended for neglecting a serious land dispute in Pipli village and in Bhogpur, respectively, which could have escalated into a major law and order situation. Both the officials were found guilty in the report submitted by Shahkot and Adampur DSPs.

Constable Bikramjit Singh, senior constable Bhupinder Singh, and constable Aryanpreet Singh were all suspended for repeated unauthorised absences for extended periods. “Aryanpreet Singh has also been found in collusion with gangsters and criminal elements. Their failure to report for duty during crucial periods further contributed to the erosion of public trust in the local police,” he said.

He added that laxity in duty will not be tolerated at any cost.

“We are focused on maintaining law and order, and any officer found derelict in their duties will face strict consequences. Investigations are ongoing, and further actions will be taken to uphold the integrity of the force,” he said.