3 booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:51 AM IST

The case was registered on the complaint of a married woman from Tarn Taran woman. Three persons have been booked for harassing her, the police said on Monday.

Three persons have been booked for harassing a woman in Tarn Taran, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Nishan Singh and Gurjant Singh of Van Tara Singh village and Vijay Kumar (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Three persons have been booked for harassing a woman in Tarn Taran, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Nishan Singh and Gurjant Singh of Van Tara Singh village and Vijay Kumar. The case was registered on the complaint of a married woman of the same village. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satnam Sigh of the Khalra police station said they have registered a case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said, “The case is registered just on the basis of the woman’s allegations.”

