3 boys drown in Yamuna canal

Three boys drowned in the Yamuna canal in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Sunday, said police. One of the boys has been identified as a native of Bihar and presently staying at Budia village in the district. The identification of the other two boys are yet to be ascertained.

A spokesman of Yamunanagar police said that the police received information that three boys drowned in the Yamuna canal, following which a team of the state disaster response force was pressed into service.

“Three bodies were taken out of the river. The other two deceased boys are aged between 12 and 14. One of the deceased boy’s father said that he was working in a plywood factory and his son along with two others went for swimming and he drowned in the Yamuna canal. The victims’ bodies have been sent to civil hospital for the post-mortem examination,” he added.