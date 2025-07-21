Search
3 boys drown in Yamuna canal

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 08:20 am IST

A spokesman of Yamunanagar police said that the police received information that three boys drowned in the Yamuna canal, following which a team of the state disaster response force was pressed into service.

Three boys drowned in the Yamuna canal in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district on Sunday, said police. One of the boys has been identified as a native of Bihar and presently staying at Budia village in the district. The identification of the other two boys are yet to be ascertained.

Three boys drowned in the Yamuna canal in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district on Sunday, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Three boys drowned in the Yamuna canal in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Sunday, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“Three bodies were taken out of the river. The other two deceased boys are aged between 12 and 14. One of the deceased boy’s father said that he was working in a plywood factory and his son along with two others went for swimming and he drowned in the Yamuna canal. The victims’ bodies have been sent to civil hospital for the post-mortem examination,” he added.

