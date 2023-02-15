3 days after quitting SAD,Bony Ajnala joins BJP

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the party office in New Delhi.

Bony is son of the Akali stalwart, former MP and MLA Rattan Singh Ajnala. This is for the second time that he has left the party.

Bony, who remained Ajnala MLA twice, in 2007 and 2012 — had left the party to join the breakaway group Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), floated by his father and other rebels including late Ranjit Singh Brahmpura in December 2018.

Bony returned to the mother party in February, 2020 and he contested the 2022 assembly elections from the SAD unsuccessfully.

In SAD, Bony is considered arch rival of Majithia as the former filed affidavit in the court in a drug racket case, that went against Majithia. Recently, the SAD disciplinary committee served notice to Bony for what was stated as “anti-party activities”.

Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma was also present during the event to mark the joining alongwith chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

The former SAD MLA from Punjab’s Ajnala constituency had submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the party, including other responsibilities, to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In the resignation, Bony said he took this step days after the party appointed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Jodh Singh Samra as halqa incharge of Ajnala in place of him.

“I have resorted to tender my resignation from the primary membership and other responsibilities because all is not well in the party under your leadership. The people who betrayed the party, are being appointed as halqa incharge and other posts,” he said.