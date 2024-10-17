3 days of fun assured as Chandigarh Carnival returns on October 25

City’s annual fiesta “Chandigarh Carnival” will be held from October 25 to October 27 at Leisure Valley in Sector 10. Being organised by the Chandigarh tourism department, the carnival is themed “Wonderland” this year. (HT File Photo)

Being organised by the UT tourism department, the carnival is themed “Wonderland” this year.

It will be inaugurated at 12 pm on October 25, with the parade being flagged off shortly after. The parade will feature tableaux created by students from Government College of Arts in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

On October 25, Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj will perform at the open ground opposite Government Museum and Art Gallery from 7 pm onwards. On Day 2, there will be a live performance by the band “Fero Fluid” and on the concluding day, singer Mohammad Irfan will entertain visitors at the same venue.

Additionally, art workshops, displays by eminent artists and photography exhibitions will be held on all three days from 10 am to 6 pm. A special “Chandigarh Down the Memory Lane” exhibition will showcase vintage photographs of Chandigarh.

Various activities have also been planned for children. A singing performance by India’s first band on wheels, “Flowing Karma”, will also be part of the festival.

On the concluding day, a 5-km women’s cycle rally themed “Saree and Sustainability” will be flagged off at 7 am. Additionally, a cricket match featuring specially abled sportspersons will take place on October 27.