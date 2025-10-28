3 held for damaging Ambedkar’s statue in Kathua

Three people have been arrested for allegedly damaging the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Kathua’s Bani area, officials said on Monday.

An FIR was registered under section 196 and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bani police station following a complaint about the desecration of the statue at a public park. “We have arrested three accused for damaging the statute and they are being questioned,” said Kathua senior superintendent of police Mohita Sharma.

Section 196 criminalises promoting hatred, disharmony, or enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community, while Section 324(2) deals with the offence of mischief.

The statue was found vandalised, sparking protest by local residents, including Dalit community, demanding stern action against the culprits. The incident has sparked outrage among members of the Dalit community, who called it a grave insult to social harmony and constitutional values.

Former minister and ex-vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, Yashpal Kundal, strongly condemned the act, calling it “not merely the destruction of stone and metal, but an assault on the self-respect of marginalised communities and the principles enshrined in the Constitution.”

“Dr Ambedkar showed the path of equality and justice to the nation. Targeting his statue is a direct attack on those very ideals, and such acts will not be tolerated,” Kundal asserted.

He urged the administration to identify and punish the culprits with the strictest legal action, ensuring that such incidents are never repeated.

Following the incident, local Dalit organisations have announced peaceful protests and public meetings to demand justice. Human rights groups and community representatives have vowed to closely monitor the case and continue pressing for justice.