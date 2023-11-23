3 held for running fake call centre in Mohali

Three persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre and overcharging customers on the pretext of providing them with online services, such as channel subscription, increasing the follower count on social media platforms etc. The accused have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the IT Act at Phase-11 police station. (iStock)

The accused used to operate from a local mall.

Those arrested have been identified as Varun Kumar of Delhi, Bikram Singh of Sangrur and Amandeep Sharma of Tarn Taran.

Besides them, a Delhi resident Nipin and a few unidentified persons have also been booked in the case. Nipin is on the run and believed to be hiding in Dubai.

Mohali cyber cell in-charge inspector Amanjot Kaur said she had received a tip-off that the accused were running a fake call centre and overcharging their clients. Based on the input, her team raided the spot and arrested three persons, besides seizing a laptop and mobile phone from their possession.

The accused have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the IT Act at Phase-11 police station. The three accused were produced before a local court and sent to two-day police custody.