​​3 honorary PhD, 4 Panjab University Ratna awards get senate nod

In a special session, the Panjab University (PU) senate on Wednesday approved three honorary degrees and four PU Ratna awards. They will conferred during PU’s 71st annual convocation scheduled for March 7. Vice-President of India, who also serves as the chancellor, is expected to be the chief guest. Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan will be conferred a PhD in science at the Panjab University convocation scheduled for March 7 (HT File)

The names were finalised by a high-power committee constituted by the vice-chancellor. With no PU syndicate currently in place, the names were sent to the senate and cleared in an online meeting.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan will be conferred a PhD in science. He has served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and is a former Rajya Sabha member.

Dr Balram Bhargava, chief of cardiothoracic centre at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, will also get a PhD in science. He is also serving as secretary of the department of health research, a division under the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Unnat P Pandit’s name has been cleared for a PhD in laws. A former programme director of Atal Innovation Mission, Pandit has also served as a member of the IPR, a think tank constituted by the department of industrial policy and promotion to draft the national IPR policy. He was also the officer on special duty to the then commerce and industries minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Among the PU Ratna awardees are Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal, who will get Udyog Ratna, and JK Bajaj, founding trustee and director of Centre for Policy Studies, Chennai, will get the Gyaan Ratna.

Khel Ratna will be conferred upon shot putter Bahadur Singh Chauhan. An Asian Games gold medallist, Chauhan had participated in the 1980 Olympics and is the head coach of Indian athletics team. Ninder Ghugianvi, former member of the Punjab state advisory board, will get the Sahitya Ratna. He was conferred upon with a special honour from the Canadian prime minister in 2001.