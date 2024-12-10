3 including driver killed, 11 injured as bus rolled down gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

Three persons, including the driver, were killed and 11 sustained injuries as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Anni sub-division of Kullu district on Tuesday, said officials. Police said that the private bus on its way from Karsog to Anni went out of control on Tuesday morning and rolled down in a gorge 120 metres below the road. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The deceased have been identified as Dinanath (driver) of Bauri village, of Karsog tehsil, Mandi district, Keshav Ram of Tipper village, Kullu district and Gulshan of Katoli village, Anni tehsil, Kullu district, the officials added.

Police said that the private bus on its way from Karsog to Anni went out of control on Tuesday morning and rolled down in a gorge 120 metres below the road.

There were 42 people in the bus, including the driver. Various teams of the revenue department, police department and health department along with locals contributed to the rescue. All the injured were immediately brought to Anni civil hospital where all were given first aid. By 6 pm, more than 11 injured were referred to Rampur Hospital and IGMC Shimla keeping in view their critical condition. Those who suffered normal injuries are being treated at Anni civil hospital.

Kullu deputy commissioner (DC) Torul S Raveesh said, “The bus driver died on the spot. The passengers have been moved to the hospital for primary treatment.”

The families of the deceased have been provided immediate relief of ₹25,000 each by the Anni subdivision administration. Apart from this, a relief amount of ₹5,000 each was distributed to the injured.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over deaths in the accident. The CM directed the district administration to extend every possible support to the affected families and ensure the injured receive the necessary medical care.

Conveying their condolences, the CM and deputy chief minister prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.