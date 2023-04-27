3 labourers hurt as iron bars in roof collapse at Ambala school

Three labourers were injured after irons bars in the roof collapsed while the work to raze Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Rampur Sarsehri village in Ambala Cantonment was underway on Wednesday. Irons bars in the roof collapsed while the work to raze Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Rampur Sarsehri village in Ambala Cantonment was underway on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The school was recently declared unsafe by the department concerned, following which labourers had been deployed to dismantle the building officials said, adding that no student was present at the time.

The injured, Jaswant, Om Prakash and Bhushan, were taken to the sub-divisional civil hospital, where they were admitted in the emergency block.

Another worker said, “Bricks from the ceiling had already been removed. Om Prakash and Bhushan were clearing the debris underneath and Jaswant was removing the iron bars, when they collapsed.”

Officials said in the absence of home minister and local MLA Anil Vij, his younger brother, Kapil Vij, reached the hospital to enquire about the health of the trio. “He asked the doctors to ensure immediate treatment and required tests. He also spoke to one of the injured and ensured every possible help,” a statement read.