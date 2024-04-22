 3 men from Haryanan among 4 dead as harvester machine overturns in Jabalpur - Hindustan Times
3 men from Haryanan among 4 dead as harvester machine overturns in Jabalpur

ByPress Trust of India, Jabalpur
Apr 22, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The fourth occupant died while undergoing treatment in Jabalpur Medical College Hospital, deputy superintendent of police Akansha Upadhyay told PTI

The death toll in a harvester machine overturning incident in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh reached four after an injured person died in hospital, a police official said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, 50, his son Ajay Singh, 25, Pappu, 25, all from Karnal, and one Khoob Singh, 26, from MP’s Khurai, DSP Akansha Upadhyay told PTI. (Getty image)
The deceased have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, 50, his son Ajay Singh, 25, Pappu, 25, all from Karnal, and one Khoob Singh, 26, from MP’s Khurai, DSP Akansha Upadhyay told PTI. (Getty image)

The fourth occupant died while undergoing treatment in Jabalpur Medical College Hospital, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Akansha Upadhyay told PTI. The deceased have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, 50, his son Ajay Singh, 25, Pappu, 25, all from Karnal, and one Khoob Singh, 26, from MP’s Khurai, the DSP added.

Three persons were killed on the spot when a harvester machine overturned and fell into a 20-foot pit after hitting a culvert near Kundam town, some 45km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the DSP said.

